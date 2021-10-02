FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in FMC were worth $7,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in FMC by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in FMC by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.27.

FMC stock opened at $92.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.48. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. Equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

