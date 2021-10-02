Forum Merger IV (NASDAQ:FMIVU) Trading Down 0.6%

Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU) dropped 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.94 and last traded at $9.94. Approximately 133 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 75,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Forum Merger IV in the first quarter worth $56,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Forum Merger IV in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

