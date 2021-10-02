Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $318.94 Million

Equities analysts expect Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) to post sales of $318.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $315.00 million and the highest is $321.00 million. Fox Factory posted sales of $260.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fox Factory.
Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $328.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.54 million.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 32.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 39.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after acquiring an additional 22,162 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,937,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 5.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,216,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,353,000 after purchasing an additional 66,597 shares during the last quarter.
NASDAQ:FOXF traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $147.50. 159,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.91. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $172.25.
About Fox Factory
Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.
