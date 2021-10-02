Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $318.94 Million

Equities analysts expect Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) to post sales of $318.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $315.00 million and the highest is $321.00 million. Fox Factory posted sales of $260.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $328.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.54 million.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $47,819.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,417.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $141,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,711 shares of company stock worth $266,875. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 32.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 39.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after acquiring an additional 22,162 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,937,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 5.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,216,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,353,000 after purchasing an additional 66,597 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FOXF traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $147.50. 159,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.91. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $172.25.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

