Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Trading Down 5.7%

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) shares dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.74 and last traded at $35.74. Approximately 10,508 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 175,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.89.

FRG has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday. Aegis started coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.90.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $862.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.09 million. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 1.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRG. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,974,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,310,000 after buying an additional 350,656 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Franchise Group during the 1st quarter worth $382,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Franchise Group during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Franchise Group during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

