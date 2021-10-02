Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $36.50 to $32.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a $47.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.42.

NYSE FCX opened at $32.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company’s revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $729,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 114,127 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 15,429 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $1,447,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 108.3% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,442 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 11,146 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

