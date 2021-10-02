Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FSNUY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

FSNUY opened at $11.80 on Friday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $14.81. The stock has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average is $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

