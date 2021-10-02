FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU) Stake Raised by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP boosted its position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 525,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in FTAC Athena Acquisition were worth $5,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,040,000. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition by 0.4% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 308,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition by 44.8% during the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 42,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $943,000. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,402,000.

FTAC Athena Acquisition stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.15. 830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,565. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $10.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

