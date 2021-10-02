Fuse Network Price Reaches $0.0844 (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. One Fuse Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0844 or 0.00000176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $4.64 million and $203,487.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded 8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00068527 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00107656 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.94 or 0.00147938 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,095.57 or 1.00296804 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,331.00 or 0.06946348 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002540 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network’s genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

