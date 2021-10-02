Fusion 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.83 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Fusion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fusion has a total market cap of $36.01 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fusion has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,881.84 or 1.00020592 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001084 BTC.

About Fusion

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 69,766,921 coins. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

