FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Wingstop Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wingstop in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.37. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

WING has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $168.00 target price (up from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.17.

NASDAQ WING opened at $169.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 178.36, a PEG ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.38 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 62.39%.

In related news, COO Mahesh Sadarangani sold 849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.54, for a total value of $145,637.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 10,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.02, for a total transaction of $1,706,613.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,171 shares of company stock worth $14,120,700. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 760.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 291.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 694.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 554.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

