FY2021 EPS Estimates for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:TSC)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) – Wedbush boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of TriState Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.68. Wedbush also issued estimates for TriState Capital’s FY2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $57.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 million. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 21.23%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of TriState Capital in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

TSC stock opened at $21.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.76. TriState Capital has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The company has a market capitalization of $719.51 million, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 2.09.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in TriState Capital by 23.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of TriState Capital by 5.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of TriState Capital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TriState Capital by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TriState Capital by 0.6% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 175,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.