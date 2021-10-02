FY2022 EPS Estimates for Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Increased by Analyst

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Société Générale Société anonyme in a report released on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Société Générale Société anonyme’s FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €34.00 ($40.00) to €36.00 ($42.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JP Morgan Cazenove raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($37.65) to €34.00 ($40.00) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.63.

SCGLY stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.98.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

