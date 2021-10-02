G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.29.

GIII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of GIII opened at $29.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.98. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $35.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.24.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.04 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.23%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $149,816.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

