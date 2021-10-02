Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Galecto from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:GLTO opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.92 million and a P/E ratio of -0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.03. Galecto has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $17.99.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05. Analysts anticipate that Galecto will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Galecto by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 448,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 56,229 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Galecto during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Galecto by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 12,839 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Galecto during the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Galecto by 118,463.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 45,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

