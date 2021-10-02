GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). GameStop reported earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.40) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $59.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in GameStop during the second quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in GameStop by 265.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GameStop during the second quarter worth $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in GameStop during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in GameStop by 127.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GME traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.91. 1,547,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,332,049. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.28 and a beta of -2.20. GameStop has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $483.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.32 and a 200 day moving average of $188.65.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

