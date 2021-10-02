Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) rose 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.88 and last traded at $11.78. Approximately 17,908 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 728,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

GATO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gatos Silver from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gatos Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average is $13.90.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10.

In related news, major shareholder Electrum Silver Us Llc sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $35,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Gatos Silver by 87.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Gatos Silver by 47.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Gatos Silver by 136,071.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.37% of the company’s stock.

Gatos Silver Company Profile (NYSE:GATO)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.