GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GEAGY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GEAGY opened at $40.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $33.21 and a fifty-two week high of $40.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.49. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.