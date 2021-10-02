Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 70.8% from the August 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GBERY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Geberit stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.79. 7,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,782. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.66. Geberit has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $84.67.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. It offers installation and flushing systems such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms; bathroom system such as bathroom ceramics and furniture, showers and bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets; and piping systems such as building drainage and supply systems.

