GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Shares Up 1.6%

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB)’s stock price shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.46. 1,673,119 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 4,102,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The firm has a market cap of $52.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. GEE Group had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $38.07 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GEE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in GEE Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GEE Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GEE Group by 708.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GEE Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 14.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEE Group Company Profile

GEE Group, Inc engages in the provision of staffing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. Its services include direct hire placement, temporary professional staffing in the fields of information technology, engineering, medical and accounting and temporary light industrial staffing.

