Geeq (GEEQ) Price Up 13% This Week

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. In the last week, Geeq has traded up 13% against the US dollar. One Geeq coin can now be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00001510 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Geeq has a market cap of $7.43 million and approximately $168,886.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00057270 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.06 or 0.00237694 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.49 or 0.00119806 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00012995 BTC.

Geeq Coin Profile

Geeq (CRYPTO:GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,247,222 coins. Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news . The official website for Geeq is geeq.io . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

