Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Short Interest Up 142.3% in September

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,100 shares, an increase of 142.3% from the August 31st total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

CMPRF stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average of $0.53. Gentera has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $0.57.

Separately, Barclays raised Gentera from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $0.57 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers demand and time deposits; money market products; business, commercial, and consumer loans; and residential mortgages. The company also provides insurance and savings products, means of payment, transactional channels, and remittance payment services.

