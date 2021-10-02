Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Short Interest Up 142.3% in September

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2021

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,100 shares, an increase of 142.3% from the August 31st total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

CMPRF stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average of $0.53. Gentera has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $0.57.

Separately, Barclays raised Gentera from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $0.57 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Gentera Company Profile

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers demand and time deposits; money market products; business, commercial, and consumer loans; and residential mortgages. The company also provides insurance and savings products, means of payment, transactional channels, and remittance payment services.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock

Receive News & Ratings for Gentera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.