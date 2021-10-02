Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Gerdau by 498.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 459,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 382,892 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,507,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,513,000 after purchasing an additional 977,867 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 5.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 226,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 11,369 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the first quarter worth about $10,193,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the first quarter worth about $997,000. Institutional investors own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGB opened at $5.12 on Friday. Gerdau S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $7.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). Gerdau had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 35.05%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0814 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.2%. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GGB. Zacks Investment Research cut Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank raised Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gerdau has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

