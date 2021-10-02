Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $190.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to report $190.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $197.50 million and the lowest is $182.50 million. Glacier Bancorp reported sales of $205.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $794.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $777.10 million to $818.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $909.57 million, with estimates ranging from $890.70 million to $919.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.14 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.58% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Glacier Bancorp’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GBCI. Truist upped their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock traded up $0.64 on Monday, hitting $55.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,013. Glacier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.50 and a 52-week high of $67.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.55%.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Chairman Craig A. Langel purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.55 per share, with a total value of $773,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 31,921.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 843,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,440,000 after acquiring an additional 840,498 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $44,988,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 19.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,529,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,486,000 after buying an additional 725,943 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 21.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,736,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,305,000 after buying an additional 669,911 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,126,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,170,000 after purchasing an additional 596,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

