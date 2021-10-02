Global Gaming Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKCF) Short Interest Down 77.1% in September

Global Gaming Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKCF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 77.1% from the August 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BLKCF opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03. Global Gaming Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.07.

Get Global Gaming Technologies alerts:

Global Gaming Technologies Company Profile

Global Gaming Technologies Corp., a gaming industry holding company, engages in the eSports, mobile and console games, and digital interactive entertainment businesses. It publishes mobile games; offers St. Noire, a cinematic board game; and provides Gamesquare, a video game API solution that enables electronic sports games, as well as operates eSports betting platform.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Gaming Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Gaming Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.