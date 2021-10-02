Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Stake Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,455,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,714 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.64% of Globant worth $318,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Globant during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Globant by 7.8% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Globant during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Globant during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Globant during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GLOB opened at $279.03 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $173.34 and a twelve month high of $332.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.64 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $292.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.32.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen upped their price target on Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.00.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

