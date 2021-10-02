GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) Short Interest Up 317.2% in September

GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,200 shares, an increase of 317.2% from the August 31st total of 73,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:GOAC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,379. GO Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in GO Acquisition by 20.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in GO Acquisition by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Berry Street Capital Management LLP grew its position in GO Acquisition by 20.0% during the second quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in GO Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GO Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $179,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

