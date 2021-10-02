GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $945.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) will report $945.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $944.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $950.00 million. GoDaddy reported sales of $844.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full year sales of $3.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GDDY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,289,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,131,000 after purchasing an additional 13,738 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 5.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 211,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 23.6% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 74.9% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the second quarter valued at $925,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDDY stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,298,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,504. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.01. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $68.66 and a 1 year high of $93.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.02, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

