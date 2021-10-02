Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $23.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Gogo traded as high as $17.90 and last traded at $17.72, with a volume of 32993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.78.

GOGO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Gogo by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Gogo by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Gogo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Gogo by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gogo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 65.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.27.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.14 million. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

