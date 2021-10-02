Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) is Intrua Financial LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,604 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for 3.0% of Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $12,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 228.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,296,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,562,000 after purchasing an additional 901,393 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 106.9% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,387,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,333,000 after purchasing an additional 716,679 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,220,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,249,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,061,000 after purchasing an additional 433,748 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,794,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.87. The stock had a trading volume of 406,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,089. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.42. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.63 and a 1-year high of $91.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.