Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Short Interest Down 68.1% in September

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decline of 68.1% from the August 31st total of 73,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GER. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 276,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 159,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 16,429 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 156,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 45,833 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 15,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GER traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.83. The stock had a trading volume of 33,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,727. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.75. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $12.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%.

Goldman Sachs MLP & Energy Renaissance Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions to shareholders. The company was founded on July 7, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

