Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.43

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.43 and traded as high as $5.49. Good Times Restaurants shares last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 64,668 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $69.15 million, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.43.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $33.95 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Good Times Restaurants by 29.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 16,867 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Good Times Restaurants by 18.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 98,005 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTIM)

Good Times Restaurants, Inc owns, operates and franchises restaurants in Colorado and Wyoming. It operates through the following segments: Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard restaurants; and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.