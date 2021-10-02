Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Short Interest Update

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 102.7% from the August 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS GDNSF traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $1.49. 118,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,900. Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $3.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.94.

About Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc.,

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of medical cannabis. Its products include medical marijuana extracts in the form of oils, vaporizers, and capsules. The company was founded by Kyle Kingsley on November 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

