GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target Raised to $47.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of GoodRx from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $43.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.73. GoodRx has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $59.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion and a PE ratio of -49.97. The company has a quick ratio of 16.43, a current ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 50.01% and a negative return on equity of 39.62%. The company had revenue of $176.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $409,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $409,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 817,927 shares of company stock valued at $31,217,412 and sold 1,310,661 shares valued at $50,811,283. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in GoodRx by 175.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 10,305 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in GoodRx by 57.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 14,942 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GoodRx in the first quarter worth about $1,115,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GoodRx by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,732,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,613,000 after acquiring an additional 163,273 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx in the first quarter worth about $243,000. 35.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

