Graft Reaches Market Cap of $292,369.53 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, Graft has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. Graft has a market capitalization of $292,369.53 and $28,372.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graft coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.87 or 0.00536261 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Graft Profile

Graft (GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . Graft’s official website is www.graft.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

Graft Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

