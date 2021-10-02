Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $288,000 Stock Position in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its position in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,955 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 251,781 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FutureFuel by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in FutureFuel during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in FutureFuel during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in FutureFuel during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in FutureFuel by 78.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FF stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.58. The company has a market capitalization of $318.59 million, a PE ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.84. FutureFuel Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $17.86.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $74.12 million during the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of FutureFuel from $1.20 to $1.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

