Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Invests $170,000 in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wipro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wipro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wipro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on WIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.12.

WIT stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.96. Wipro Limited has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $9.80.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 17.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

