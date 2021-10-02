Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Invests $315,000 in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 428.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,994,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $412,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,351 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 30.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $537,092,000 after purchasing an additional 908,205 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 156.7% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 914,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,091,000 after purchasing an additional 558,119 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 26.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,128,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $293,473,000 after purchasing an additional 444,871 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 5.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,112,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,276,302,000 after purchasing an additional 400,247 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APTV. Guggenheim raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Aptiv from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Aptiv from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Aptiv from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.89.

NYSE:APTV opened at $152.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.06. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $91.24 and a one year high of $170.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.42. The stock has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.10.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.