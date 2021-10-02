Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Invests $372,000 in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENB. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 95.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $40.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $81.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.87. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 147.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

