Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 4,800 Shares of Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its position in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) by 9.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,260 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Evolution Petroleum were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,253,026 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after buying an additional 144,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,888,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,145,000 after buying an additional 139,337 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,477,522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,374,000 after buying an additional 114,350 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Evolution Petroleum by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 64,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN EPM opened at $5.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.81. The firm has a market cap of $194.39 million, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.52. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $5.90.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Evolution Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 93.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This is a boost from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Evolution Petroleum’s payout ratio is 214.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

