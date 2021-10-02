GravityCoin (GXX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $21,388.97

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. In the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 57.3% higher against the US dollar. One GravityCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $21,388.97 and approximately $24.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00069078 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00108237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.94 or 0.00152555 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,755.20 or 0.99875339 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,451.64 or 0.07218764 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.85 or 0.00756773 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002542 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,388,674 coins. The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

