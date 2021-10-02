Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.67

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.67 and traded as high as $23.55. Gray Television shares last traded at $23.12, with a volume of 362,535 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average of $21.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Gray Television had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.67%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Gray Television in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 122.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter valued at $64,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 213.1% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the second quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Company Profile (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

