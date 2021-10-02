Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 970 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.15% of CareTrust REIT worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 47,027 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 357,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,336,000 after buying an additional 29,330 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 218,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

CTRE opened at $20.62 on Friday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 18.61, a quick ratio of 18.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.10.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 45.92%. As a group, analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.81%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.86.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

