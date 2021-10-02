Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.29 Million Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,302 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 347.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VICI. Zacks Investment Research cut VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $29.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.49.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. Analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.80%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

