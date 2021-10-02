Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.63 Million Stock Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Penumbra by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,609,000 after purchasing an additional 24,077 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 90.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 39.3% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Shares of PEN stock opened at $263.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 611.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $163.49 and a one year high of $320.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $269.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.22.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.24, for a total value of $3,642,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,642,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total value of $44,289.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,023 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,518. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.