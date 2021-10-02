Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 306 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,359 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Community Bank System worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 150,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 21,910 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,046,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 2,423.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 1st quarter worth about $1,964,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $69.24 on Friday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.64 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $151.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

