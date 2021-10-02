Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 5,603 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,971 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,603 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IMO. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $32.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.86 and a beta of 1.99. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $35.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Imperial Oil had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. Equities analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2163 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is -104.88%.

IMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their price target on Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, June 21st. CIBC increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.21.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.