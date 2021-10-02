Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) Short Interest Up 396.9% in September

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 396.9% from the August 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 53.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Group Nine Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Group Nine Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.74 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,118. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77. Group Nine Acquisition has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $10.48.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Group Nine Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group Nine Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.