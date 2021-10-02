GYEN (GYEN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $107,409.00

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. One GYEN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. GYEN has a market cap of $20.11 million and $107,409.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GYEN has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00067805 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00107423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.74 or 0.00147576 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,708.53 or 0.99522029 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,276.15 or 0.06834188 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002524 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GYEN Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,231,321,096 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

GYEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

