Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

HAL has been the topic of several other research reports. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Halliburton from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Halliburton from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Halliburton from a reduce rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.22.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $22.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.26 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.41.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.69%.

In other Halliburton news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,588,296 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $77,005,000 after acquiring an additional 171,182 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,404 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 19,780 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,412,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $55,773,000 after purchasing an additional 250,123 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 219,640 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 126,379 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 109,073 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 73,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

