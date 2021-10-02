Halma (LON:HLMA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,723.86

Halma plc (LON:HLMA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,723.86 ($35.59) and traded as high as GBX 2,844 ($37.16). Halma shares last traded at GBX 2,820 ($36.84), with a volume of 375,609 shares traded.

HLMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Halma from GBX 2,385 ($31.16) to GBX 2,575 ($33.64) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,288.33 ($29.90).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.43, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,972.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,723.86. The company has a market cap of £10.71 billion and a PE ratio of 52.61.

In related news, insider Jennifer Ward sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,137 ($40.99), for a total value of £313,700 ($409,851.06).

About Halma (LON:HLMA)

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

